Movies
April 4, 2023 / 1:54 PM

'Ballerina': 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana de Armas to open in summer 2024

By Annie Martin
Ana de Armas stars in the "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Ana de Armas stars in the "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Ballerina will open in theaters in summer 2024.

Lionsgate has set a June 7, 2024, release date for the John Wick spinoff film.

Ballerina takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4, released in March. The film centers on Rooney (Ana de Armas), a ballerina seeking revenge on her family's killers.

Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves will reprise their roles as Winston Scott and John Wick, respectively. In addition, late actor Lance Reddick appears as his John Wick character, Charon.

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus and Catalina Sandino Moreno also have roles.

The official release date follows John Wick: Chapter 4 surpassing $250 million at the worldwide box office as of Monday.

Ballerina is written by Shay Hatten and directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard), with John Wick director Chad Stahelski as producer. The John Wick franchise is created by Derek Kolstad.

De Armas is known for starring in Knives Out, No Time to Die and Blonde.

Latest Headlines

'Barbie' teaser trailer, posters feature Simu Liu, Dua Lipa
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Barbie' teaser trailer, posters feature Simu Liu, Dua Lipa
April 4 (UPI) -- Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa and Emma Mackey will star with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the "Barbie" movie.
Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix
Movies // 2 hours ago
Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix
SEOUL, April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean movie Kill Boksoon raced up the Netflix global charts on its opening Friday, according to streaming data tracking firm Flixpatrol. 
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
April 4 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," an animated film featuring Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, opens in theaters in June.
Dwayne Johnson to star in live-action 'Moana'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson to star in live-action 'Moana'
April 4 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he plans to reprise his role of the demi-god Maui in a live-action reimagining of the 2016 animated musical, "Moana."
Joaquin Phoenix's 'Napolean' epic to open in theaters on Nov. 22
Movies // 7 hours ago
Joaquin Phoenix's 'Napolean' epic to open in theaters on Nov. 22
April 4 (UPI) -- Director Ridley Scott's epic drama, "Napoleon," is set for release in theaters worldwide on Nov. 22.
Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in 'Killer Heat'
Movies // 1 day ago
Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in 'Killer Heat'
April 3 (UPI) -- Richard Madden, Shailene Woodley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have signed on for the thriller "Killer Heat."
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
April 3 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" starring Harrison Ford will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
'Extraction 2' teaser trailer: Chris Hemsworth fights in prison brawl
Movies // 1 day ago
'Extraction 2' teaser trailer: Chris Hemsworth fights in prison brawl
April 3 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," a sequel to "Extraction" starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, is coming to Netflix in June.
'Dungeons & Dragons' tops North American box office with $38.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dungeons & Dragons' tops North American box office with $38.5M
April 2 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $38.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Fast X' stars reflect on franchise in video for 'fans and family'
Movies // 4 days ago
'Fast X' stars reflect on franchise in video for 'fans and family'
March 31 (UPI) -- "Fast X," the 10th film in the main "Fast & Furious" franchise starring Vin Diesel, opens in theaters in May.
