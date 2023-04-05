1/5

Jordana Brewster stars in the sci-fi thriller "Simulant." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Vertical is giving a glimpse of the new film Simulant. The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Tuesday featuring Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu and Sam Worthington. Advertisement

Simulant takes place in the near future and follows Evan (Amell), an android simulant, who is created for Faye (Brewster) to replace her dead husband.

"To fully realize all his human traits, Evan enlists Casey (Liu), a brilliant global hacker whose mission is to remove all restrictions governing simulants' thoughts and capabilities. In doing so, he unleashes an A.I. uprising, triggering a government manhunt led by Agent Kessler (Worthington) who will take extreme measures to eliminate the rise of the android machines," an official synopsis reads.

Simulant is written by Ryan Christopher Churchill and directed by April Mullen. The film opens in theaters May 5.

Amell is known for playing Ronnie Raymond, aka Firestorm, on The Flash, while Brewster portrays Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. Liu played Shang-Chi in the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.