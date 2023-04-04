Trending
April 4, 2023 / 10:37 AM

Hugh Jackman encourages sun safety amid skin cancer scare

By Annie Martin
Hugh Jackman urged people to wear sunscreen after undergoing two biopsies for possible skin cancer. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Hugh Jackman urged people to wear sunscreen after undergoing two biopsies for possible skin cancer. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

April 4 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman is promoting sun safety amid his ongoing skin cancer scare.

The 54-year-old actor urged people to wear sunscreen in a video Monday after undergoing two biopsies for possible basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

Jackman appeared with a bandage on his nose in the video.

"I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I've just had two biopsies done," he said. "I just went to my doctor ... and she just saw the little things could be or could not be basal cell, in her opinion. She doesn't know."

Jackman said he will get his test results in "two or three days" and update fans.

"However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming for those of us here in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen," the star added. "It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, trust me."

"This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago; it's coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there," he said. "Alright. Please be safe."

Jackman has previously had several skin cancers removed from his nose, including a basal cell in 2016.

The actor is known for playing Logan, aka Wolverine, in the X-Men movies and most recently starred in the 2022 film The Son.

