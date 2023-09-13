Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 13, 2023 / 1:23 PM

'For All Mankind' gets Season 4 teaser, premiere date

By Annie Martin
Joel Kinnaman plays Ed Baldwin on "For All Mankind." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Joel Kinnaman plays Ed Baldwin on "For All Mankind." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing For All Mankind Season 4.

The streaming service shared a teaser and November premiere date for the new season Wednesday.

Advertisement

For All Mankind is a sci-fi space drama created by Robert D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, with Nedivi and Wolpert as showrunners and executive producers with Moore.

The show imagines an alternate history where the global space race never ended and the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon.

Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña star, with Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova to join the cast in Season 4.

The new season picks up eight years after Season 3, with Happy Valley having rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners.

"Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

The teaser is presented as a recruitment video for Helios.

For All Mankind Season 4 will premiere Nov. 10 on Apple TV+.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox returns home in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox returns home in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Shining Vale," a horror comedy series starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, will return for a second season on Starz.
'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN
TV // 2 hours ago
'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Ready to Love: Make a Move," a spinoff of the dating series "Ready to Love," is coming to OWN in October.
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
TV // 3 hours ago
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky, Jason Mraz, Adrian Peterson and other stars were announced as part of the full "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32 cast.
'The Kardashians': Kourtney, Kim clash in Season 4 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Kardashians': Kourtney, Kim clash in Season 4 trailer
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "The Kardashians," a reality series featuring Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, will return for a fourth season on Hulu.
'Up Close' documentarian Bertie Gregory: Animals don't read scripts
TV // 8 hours ago
'Up Close' documentarian Bertie Gregory: Animals don't read scripts
NEW YORK, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and presenter Bertie Gregory told UPI he had a plan at the start of his new National Geographic docuseries, "Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory," but his non-human co-stars didn't always cooperate.
'Griselda' poster teases Sofia Vergara crime drama
TV // 23 hours ago
'Griselda' poster teases Sofia Vergara crime drama
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "Modern Family" actress Sofía Vergara will play Griselda Blanco, aka the Cocaine Godmother, in the Netflix series "Griselda."
'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
TV // 1 day ago
'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé" Season 10 will feature seven couples, including "Before the 90 Days" stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo.
'Sex Education': Otis meets rival sex therapist in Season 4 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Sex Education': Otis meets rival sex therapist in Season 4 trailer
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "Sex Education," a comedy-drama series starring Asa Butterfield, will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix.
Jamie Lynn Spears joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32
TV // 1 day ago
Jamie Lynn Spears joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "Sweet Magnolias" actress Jamie Lynn Spears will be partnered with Alan Bersten on "Dancing with the Stars."
'Morning Show' Season 3 took 'Deep Impact' director back into space
TV // 1 day ago
'Morning Show' Season 3 took 'Deep Impact' director back into space
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Mimi Leder directed the season premiere of "The Morning Show," premiering Wednesday on Apple TV+, which involved a space launch similar to the one in her 1998 movie "Deep Impact."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
Carrie Underwood performs, plays drums in Sunday Night Football opening
Carrie Underwood performs, plays drums in Sunday Night Football opening
MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift wins four awards, including 'Video of the Year'
MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift wins four awards, including 'Video of the Year'
George Strait announces 2024 tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
George Strait announces 2024 tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement