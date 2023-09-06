Trending
'Expats' photos: Nicole Kidman stars in Lulu Wang series

By Annie Martin
Nicole Kidman (top) and Brian Tee star in the Prime Video series "Expats." Photo courtesy of Prime Video
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Amazon is introducing the new series Expats.

Prime Video shared first-look photos for the six-part drama Wednesday featuring Nicole Kidman.

Expats is based on the Janice Y. K. Lee novel The Expatriates and is created, written and directed by Lulu Wang (The Farewell).

The show takes place in Hong Kong in 2014 and follows three American women -- Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young yoo) -- whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy.

"The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred," an official description reads.

The cast also includes Brian Tee as Margaret's husband Clarke and Jack Huston as Hilary's husband David.

In addition to starring, Kidman executive produces with Wang, Per Saari, Alice Bell, Theresa Park and Stan Wlodkowski.

Expats will have its world premiere Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival and will start streaming on Prime Video in early 2024.

