Aug. 30, 2023 / 12:41 PM

Aisling Bea, Yasmin Finney join 'Drag Race UK' Season 5 as guest judges

By Annie Martin

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "This Way Up" creator and star Aisling Bea and Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney have joined RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5.

World of Wonder announced in a press release Wednesday that Bea, 39, and Finney, 20, will appear as guest judges in the upcoming season of the drag reality competition.

Singer Alexandra Burke, actress Cush Jumbo, designer Daphne Guinness, actor Joel Dommett, model Kristen McMenamy, singer Sophie-Ellis Bextor and actress Suranne Jones will also appear as guest judges.

"Needless to say they did not have to DRAG me back to be a judge. This season the contestants all blew me away with their incredible talent. What an honor to be back!" Bea said in a statement.

"I'm a guest judge and it feels out of this world! I felt like I was on another planet during filming... Planet Joy!" Finney added.

In addition, Burke, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, television personality Carol Vorderman and professional dancer Karen Hauer will make appearances.

Series creator RuPaul returns as host and head judge. The regular judging panel also includes Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 will premiere on Wow Presents Plus in the fall.

Finney, an actress known for the Netflix series Heartstopper, has also joined the cast of Doctor Who. She will play Rose Noble, the daughter of Donna Noble and Shaun Temple.

