Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 26, 2023 / 2:24 PM

'Depp v. Heard' trailer: Netflix docuseries explores defamation case

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Depp v. Heard," a new series exploring the trial between Johnny Depp (pictured) and Amber Heard, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
"Depp v. Heard," a new series exploring the trial between Johnny Depp (pictured) and Amber Heard, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new docuseries Depp v. Heard.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Wednesday after acquiring the three-part documentary last week.

Advertisement

Depp v. Heard explores the defamation case between former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Depp was awarded $15 million in damages in June 2022 after suing Heard for defamation following an op-ed where the actress said she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The docuseries revisits the televised and highly-publicized trial and its coverage in the media and online.

"Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores the trial that set Hollywood ablaze and the online fallout that ensued," an official synopsis reads.

Depp v. Heard first aired on Channel 4 and will premiere Aug. 16 on Netflix.

Heard appealed the June 2022 verdict in December of that year but later settled the lawsuit.

Read More

Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday Greta Gerwig says plans for 'Barbie' sequel are 'at totally zero' 'Only Murders in the Building': Selena Gomez investigates Meryl Streep in S3 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV
TV // 59 minutes ago
'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV
July 26 (UPI) -- "The Flipping El Moussas" featuring Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa will return for a second season on HGTV.
'Only Murders in the Building': Selena Gomez investigates Meryl Streep in S3 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Only Murders in the Building': Selena Gomez investigates Meryl Streep in S3 trailer
July 26 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building," a mystery comedy-drama starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, will return for a third season on Hulu.
Keke Wyatt lands her own WE tv reality series
TV // 2 hours ago
Keke Wyatt lands her own WE tv reality series
July 26 (UPI) -- "Keke Wyatt's World," a new reality series featuring singer Keke Wyatt, is coming to WE tv.
'The Ultimatum' gets Season 3 teaser, premiere date
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Ultimatum' gets Season 3 teaser, premiere date
July 26 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "The Ultimatum" will return for a third season on Netflix in August.
TV review: 'Twisted Metal' has fits and starts of fun
TV // 3 hours ago
TV review: 'Twisted Metal' has fits and starts of fun
LOS ANGELES, July 26 (UPI) -- "Twisted Metal," premiering Thursday on Peacock, delivers the violence and comedy it promises but sometimes overdoes it or proves inconsistent.
'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions' delayed amid writers strike
TV // 4 hours ago
'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions' delayed amid writers strike
July 26 (UPI) -- "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" has been postponed due to the Writers Guild of America strike.
'Invasion' stars adapt, fight back in Season 2 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'Invasion' stars adapt, fight back in Season 2 trailer
July 26 (UPI) -- "Invasion," a sci-fi series created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
TV // 9 hours ago
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
NEW YORK, July 26 (UPI) -- Archie Panjabi says that when she got the scripts for the first few episodes of "Hijack" she demanded to know the fate of the flight's passengers even before she agreed to star in the thriller.
'High School Musical' alums perform in 'High School Reunion' music video
TV // 1 day ago
'High School Musical' alums perform in 'High School Reunion' music video
July 25 (UPI) -- Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh appear in a video for "High School Reunion," a song for "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 4.
'Heartstopper' stars navigate new love in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Heartstopper' stars navigate new love in Season 2 trailer
July 25 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic comedy-drama starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right
Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right
Famous birthdays for July 26: Mick Jagger, Kate Beckinsale
Famous birthdays for July 26: Mick Jagger, Kate Beckinsale
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement