'Depp v. Heard' trailer: Netflix docuseries explores defamation case

"Depp v. Heard," a new series exploring the trial between Johnny Depp (pictured) and Amber Heard, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new docuseries Depp v. Heard. The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Wednesday after acquiring the three-part documentary last week. Advertisement

Depp v. Heard explores the defamation case between former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Depp was awarded $15 million in damages in June 2022 after suing Heard for defamation following an op-ed where the actress said she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The docuseries revisits the televised and highly-publicized trial and its coverage in the media and online.

"Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores the trial that set Hollywood ablaze and the online fallout that ensued," an official synopsis reads.

Depp v. Heard first aired on Channel 4 and will premiere Aug. 16 on Netflix.

Heard appealed the June 2022 verdict in December of that year but later settled the lawsuit.