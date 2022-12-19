Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 19, 2022 / 10:47 AM

Amber Heard settles Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Amber Heard attends the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., in February 2020. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7eb845038cf18bcac9b9467b42ee4514/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Amber Heard attends the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., in February 2020. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Amber Heard on Monday announced that she had settled a defamation lawsuit that had been brought against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard, the 36-year-old star of Aquaman, said in a statement on Instagram that she had made the "very difficult decision" to settle the case in Virginia after a "great deal of deliberation."

Advertisement

Her decision ends a yearslong dispute between Heard and her famous ex-husband that crescendoed into a televised trial in the spring in which she was found guilty of defaming Depp, who was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages. Heard was awarded $2 million.

"It's important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward," Heard said in the statement.

Advertisement

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Heard and Depp met as co-stars while filming their 2011 drama The Rum Diary. The couple was married for two years and Heard first accused Depp of assault during the divorce proceedings.

Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard in 2019 after she published a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post claiming that she was a victim of domestic violence, though didn't name him. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million.

RELATED Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap

The trial began in April and ended in June when Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, though the latter were reduced to the state's statutory cap of $350,000.

The court also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages to Heard for her counterclaim that she had been defamed by Depp's attorney -- who had referred to her allegations of domestic violence as a "hoax."

After the verdict, The Washington Post quietly added an editor's note to the op-ed written by Heard at the center of the headline-making defamation trial. The editor's note said that the jury had ruled in favor of Depp that the article was false and defamatory against him.

Advertisement

Heard has since sought to overturn the outcome of the case multiple times, first seeking a mistrial in July over allegations that one of the jurors had not actually been summoned to participate in the trial.

Earlier this month, Heard filed an appeal and called the verdict "chilling" for women.

"The trial court also erred in overruling Heard's demurrer, in which she argued that the challenged statements are non-actionable expressions of opinion and are not reasonably capable of conveying the alleged defamatory implication," Heard's lawyers wrote in court documents, referring to a decision to reject a post-trial motion to get the verdict overturned and set a new trial.

"That holding, if allowed to stand, undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men."

Read More

Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp defamation verdict 'chilling' in new appeal Judge finalizes verdict for Depp vs. Heard defamation trial

Latest Headlines

Gasoline prices continue to decline, but floor is in sight
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Gasoline prices continue to decline, but floor is in sight
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Gasoline prices might not be this low for very long, but an upcoming winter storm should keep a lid on demand and prices.
Poll results are in: Millions say Elon Musk should step down as CEO of Twitter
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Poll results are in: Millions say Elon Musk should step down as CEO of Twitter
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Millions of Twitter users have voted for Elon Musk to step down as the company's new CEO after he posted a poll to the platform on Sunday asking if he should quit.
Mobster 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme, 89, dies in prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mobster 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme, 89, dies in prison
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former New England mob boss "Cadillac Frank" Francis Salemme, head of the Patriarca crime family, died in federal prison in Missouri at 89 last Tuesday.
Jan. 6 committee set to hold final hearing, expected to vote on criminal referrals
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee set to hold final hearing, expected to vote on criminal referrals
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Committee investigating the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will hold its final hearing Monday and is expected to vote on possible criminal referrals to the Justice Department.
Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence; 20 passengers hospitalized
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence; 20 passengers hospitalized
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Twenty people aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu were hospitalized Sunday with injuries sustained when their plane hit severe turbulence prior to landing.
Mother, stepfather arrested as 11-year-old daughter remains missing
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Mother, stepfather arrested as 11-year-old daughter remains missing
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The mother and stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in North Carolina are in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
New Twitter policy prohibits directing followers to competing platforms
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
New Twitter policy prohibits directing followers to competing platforms
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Twitter announced a new policy that prohibits users from using the platform to advertise their profiles on competing sites.
Pre-Christmas storm threatens major travel delays across U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pre-Christmas storm threatens major travel delays across U.S.
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- AccuWeather meteorologists say the chances are increasing for a major storm with snow, rain, strong winds and plummeting temperatures to occur in the days before Christmas over the central and eastern United States.
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Maine's first big snowstorm of the season has thousands without power Sunday as energy companies scramble to get back online.
Famous L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized after apparent 'vehicle strike'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Famous L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized after apparent 'vehicle strike'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Celebrity mountain lion P-22, who made his home in a Los Angeles park about a decade ago, has been euthanized after likely being struck by a vehicle, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mother, stepfather arrested as 11-year-old daughter remains missing
Mother, stepfather arrested as 11-year-old daughter remains missing
Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence; 20 passengers hospitalized
Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence; 20 passengers hospitalized
COVID-19 spreading in Mainland China, though confirmed cases down; world weekly up 2%
COVID-19 spreading in Mainland China, though confirmed cases down; world weekly up 2%
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
5 killed, including gunman, in shooting near Toronto
5 killed, including gunman, in shooting near Toronto
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement