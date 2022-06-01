Jury reaches verdict in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

1/2

Actor Johnny Depp returns to Fairfax County Courthouse after a break during his trial against actress Amber Heard in Fairfax, Va., on April 13.

June 1 (UPI) -- A Virginia jury on Wednesday reached a verdict in the defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after deliberations that spanned three days. The verdict is expected to be read at about 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Advertisement

NBC News reported that Depp won't be in attendance in the Fairfax County, Va., courtroom as the verdict is being read due to a previous work commitment. Heard is expected to be in court for the decision, according to CNN.

The jury deliberated for 14 hours starting Friday after hearing six weeks of testimony.

Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 saying she was a survivor of domestic abuse. Though she didn't name Depp as her abuser in the article, Depp argued it's clear she was referring to him after obtaining a temporary restraining order against him during their 2016 divorce proceedings.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after the latter's lawyer said her abuse allegations were false.

In closing arguments Friday, Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, said Heard abused Depp and staged photos to make it seem as though the Pirates of the Caribbean actor physically abused her. Benjamin Rottenborn, Heard's attorney, said Depp verbally, emotionally and physically abused the Aquaman star. He accused Depp's team of victim-blaming.

In 2020, Depp lost a libel lawsuit against the parent company of The Sun newspaper after the tabloid called him a "wife-beater" in the headline.