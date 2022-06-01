Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 1, 2022 / 2:25 PM

Jury reaches verdict in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

By Danielle Haynes
1/2
Jury reaches verdict in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial
Actor Johnny Depp returns to Fairfax County Courthouse after a break during his trial against actress Amber Heard in Fairfax, Va., on April 13. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- A Virginia jury on Wednesday reached a verdict in the defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after deliberations that spanned three days.

The verdict is expected to be read at about 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Advertisement

NBC News reported that Depp won't be in attendance in the Fairfax County, Va., courtroom as the verdict is being read due to a previous work commitment. Heard is expected to be in court for the decision, according to CNN.

The jury deliberated for 14 hours starting Friday after hearing six weeks of testimony.

Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 saying she was a survivor of domestic abuse. Though she didn't name Depp as her abuser in the article, Depp argued it's clear she was referring to him after obtaining a temporary restraining order against him during their 2016 divorce proceedings.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after the latter's lawyer said her abuse allegations were false.

In closing arguments Friday, Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, said Heard abused Depp and staged photos to make it seem as though the Pirates of the Caribbean actor physically abused her. Benjamin Rottenborn, Heard's attorney, said Depp verbally, emotionally and physically abused the Aquaman star. He accused Depp's team of victim-blaming.

Advertisement

In 2020, Depp lost a libel lawsuit against the parent company of The Sun newspaper after the tabloid called him a "wife-beater" in the headline.

Read More

Amber Heard says she has been 'harassed, humiliated' amid defamation trial Johnny Depp says hearing Amber Heard's testimony was 'horrible,' 'humiliating' Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer

Latest Headlines

VP Harris unveils White House plan to solve 'unconscionable' scarcity of clean drinking water
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
VP Harris unveils White House plan to solve 'unconscionable' scarcity of clean drinking water
June 1 (UPI) -- Water insecurity makes the world less stable and less safe, Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday as she unveiled a plan to make safe drinking water accessible to billions at home and across the globe.
Report: Job openings declined in April, still unusually high
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Report: Job openings declined in April, still unusually high
June 1 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said Wednesday that job openings decreased by 455,000 in April, but still hovered at atypical highs.
Biden says U.S. sending weapons, other items for Ukraine to 'bravely' defend against Russia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden says U.S. sending weapons, other items for Ukraine to 'bravely' defend against Russia
June 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration will send millions of dollars worth of defense equipment, including high-tech missile systems, to Ukraine to help the country ward off aggression by Russian forces.
Linda Fagan becomes Coast Guard's first female commandant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Linda Fagan becomes Coast Guard's first female commandant
June 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the work to bring more diversity to the armed forces was not done as he oversaw the U.S. Coast Guard's change of command to Adm. Linda Fagan, the first female leader of the branch.
NESN launches first standalone streaming service by a regional sports network
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NESN launches first standalone streaming service by a regional sports network
June 1 (UPI) -- The New England Sports Network -- which broadcasts games for Boston's baseball and hockey teams -- became the first regional sports network in the United States to launch its own standalone streaming service Wednesday.
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
June 1 (UPI) -- South Florida and the Florida Keys are bracing for possibly the first tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season this weekend as a system near the Yucatan Peninsula starts to organize and make its way east.
Biden to meet virtually with companies on baby formula shortage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to meet virtually with companies on baby formula shortage
June 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will get updates on efforts to relieve the baby formula shortage Wednesday afternoon in a virtual meeting with baby formula makers.
Mortgage demand in U.S. declines slightly, even with lower interest rates
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mortgage demand in U.S. declines slightly, even with lower interest rates
June 1 (UPI) -- Mortgage demand in the United States has declined to its lowest level in about four years, despite a corresponding decrease in interest rates, an industry report said on Wednesday.
Minneapolis residents sue ex-cop Derek Chauvin for excessive use of force
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Minneapolis residents sue ex-cop Derek Chauvin for excessive use of force
June 1 (UPI) -- Two Black Minneapolis residents have filed separate lawsuits against Derek Chauvin, a White former city police officer jailed for killing George Floyd, on accusations that he used excessive force against them.
NATO head to meet with U.S. officials Wednesday
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
NATO head to meet with U.S. officials Wednesday
June 1 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is to meet this week with top U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., amid an effort by Finland and Sweden to join the defensive military alliance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Overwhelming demand forces Taco Bell to pull Mexican Pizza after two weeks
Overwhelming demand forces Taco Bell to pull Mexican Pizza after two weeks
70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation
70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation
Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone
Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone
China conducts military exercises near Taiwan, warns U.S. against collusion
China conducts military exercises near Taiwan, warns U.S. against collusion
Biden says U.S. sending weapons, other items for Ukraine to 'bravely' defend against Russia
Biden says U.S. sending weapons, other items for Ukraine to 'bravely' defend against Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement