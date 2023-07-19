Trending
'Fear the Walking Dead' Seasons 1-7 coming to AMC+

By Annie Martin
Kim Dickens plays Madison Clark on "Fear the Walking Dead." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Kim Dickens plays Madison Clark on "Fear the Walking Dead." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 1-7 are coming to AMC+ this week.

AMC+ said in a press release Wednesday that the show's first seven seasons will start streaming Friday ahead of the Walking Dead: Dead City season finale.

Fear the Walking Dead is a spinoff of The Walking Dead created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson. The first three seasons center on Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), a guidance counselor and mother in Los Angeles, while the later seasons follow Morgan Jones (Lennie James).

Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, Jenna Elfman and Karen David also star.

Fear the Walking Dead originally premiered on AMC in 2015 and had the No. 1 most-watched cable series premiere of all time.

The show is in the midst of its eighth and final season. Season 8 is split into two parts, with Part 2 to premiere on AMC in the fall.

AMC+ is home to another Walking Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The show will have its Season 1 finale Sunday, July 23.

