June 27, 2023 / 2:20 PM

'Billions': Damian Lewis returns in trailer for final season

By Annie Martin
Damian Lewis returns as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod in "Billions" Season 7. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
Damian Lewis returns as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod in "Billions" Season 7. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Showtime is teasing the final season of Billions.

The network shared a trailer for the show's seventh and final season Tuesday featuring Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis and Corey Stoll.

Billions is a drama series created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin. The show takes place in the world of high finance.

Season 7 sees Lewis return as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, who was last seen in Season 5.

"America, the land of the free, opportunity and self-determination," Bobby says in the trailer. "But you can't escape your enemies -- 'cause I'm back now, and I'm wide awake."

In Season 7, "alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins also star.

Billions Season 7 premieres Aug. 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime and Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

