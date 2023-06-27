Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 27, 2023 / 1:27 PM

'A Murder at the End of the World': Emma Corrin series gets teaser, premiere date

By Annie Martin
1/5
Emma Corrin stars in the new murder mystery series "A Murder at the End of the World." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Emma Corrin stars in the new murder mystery series "A Murder at the End of the World." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- FX is teasing the new show A Murder at the End of the World.

The network shared a teaser and premiere date, Aug. 29, for the murder mystery series Tuesday.

Advertisement

A Murder at the End of the World, formerly known as Retreat, follows Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker.

"Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life," an official synopsis reads.

Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni and Javed Khan also star.

The teaser introduces Darby and other characters.

A Murder at the End of the World is created and directed by Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

Advertisement

The series will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 29 on FX on Hulu, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.

The show will also premiere Aug. 29 on Disney+ in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore and the Philippines.

Corrin is known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4.

Read More

'Five Nights at Freddy's' trailer: Josh Hutcherson discovers Freddy's dark history Noah Cyrus engaged to fashion designer Pinkus iHeartRadio Living Black!: Usher, Miguel, GloRilla to perform What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Bachelorette' Season 20: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bachelorette' Season 20: How to watch, what to expect
June 26 (UPI) -- "The Bachelorette" Season 20 premieres Monday on ABC. This season's Bachelorette is Charity Lawson, who competed on Zach Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor."
Norman Reedus arrives in France in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Norman Reedus arrives in France in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser
June 26 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus returned as his beloved zombie-apocalypse survivor character in the first look footage AMC released Sunday for his new show "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon."
Ming-Na Wen: Family is everything in 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' series
TV // 1 day ago
Ming-Na Wen: Family is everything in 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' series
NEW YORK, June 25 (UPI) -- Ming-Na Wen and BD Wong say the importance of family and protecting the vulnerable are central themes of their animated series, "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai."
Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience
TV // 2 days ago
Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience
NEW YORK, June 25 (UPI) -- Daniel Wu says he was excited to bring Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel "American Born Chinese" to life and introduce the story to a wider audience.
Paramount+ cancels 'Grease' prequel after one season
TV // 2 days ago
Paramount+ cancels 'Grease' prequel after one season
June 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has canceled its "Grease" prequel series, "Rise of the Pink Ladies," after one season.
'Survival of the Thickest' trailer: Michelle Buteau plays newly-single stylist
TV // 4 days ago
'Survival of the Thickest' trailer: Michelle Buteau plays newly-single stylist
June 23 (UPI) -- "Survival of the Thickest," a new comedy-drama series created by and starring Michelle Buteau, is coming to Netflix.
'Bupkis': Pete Davidson series renewed for Season 2
TV // 4 days ago
'Bupkis': Pete Davidson series renewed for Season 2
June 23 (UPI) -- "Bupkis," a comedy series created by and starring Pete Davidson, will return for a second season on Peacock.
Paramount+ orders Season 2 of 'Last King of the Cross'
TV // 4 days ago
Paramount+ orders Season 2 of 'Last King of the Cross'
June 23 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has renewed its Australian drama, "Last King of the Cross," for a second season.
Ashanti, Bebe Rexha to perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks event
TV // 4 days ago
Ashanti, Bebe Rexha to perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks event
June 23 (UPI) -- Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule and Jelly Roll have been booked to perform at the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show, which will air live on NBC and Peacock.
Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay set as coaches on 'Voice' S25
TV // 4 days ago
Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay set as coaches on 'Voice' S25
June 23 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper have been booked as coaches for "The Voice" Season 25.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Mad Men' co-stars Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola marry in Big Sur
'Mad Men' co-stars Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola marry in Big Sur
Famous birthdays for June 27: Emma D'Arcy, J.J. Abrams
Famous birthdays for June 27: Emma D'Arcy, J.J. Abrams
Noah Cyrus engaged to fashion designer Pinkus
Noah Cyrus engaged to fashion designer Pinkus
Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring to focus on health
Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring to focus on health
'Stephen Curry: Underrated' chronicles the rise of the NBA champion
'Stephen Curry: Underrated' chronicles the rise of the NBA champion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement