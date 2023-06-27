Trending
June 27, 2023 / 1:59 PM

Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host

By Annie Martin
Ryan Seacrest will take over as host of "Wheel of Fortune" following Pat Sajak's retirement. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 27 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest will succeed Pat Sajak as the host of the long-running game show Wheel of Fortune.

Producers announced Tuesday that Seacrest, 48, will take over as host following Sajak's retirement.

Seacrest will make his debut as host in Season 42, which premieres in 2024.

"It's official! Starting in 2024 @ryanseacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited - Welcome Ryan!" a post reads on the Wheel of Fortune official Instagram.

Seacrest will also serve as a consulting producer on the show.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a statement. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

"Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease," he added. "I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune earlier this month. His final season, Season 41, will premiere in September.

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune alongside Vanna White since the show's debut in 1983. White will remain on the series, according to Seacrest.

"I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," Seacrest said.

Seacrest previously hosted the singing reality competition American Idol. He has also hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest since 2005.

