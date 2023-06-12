Trending
June 12, 2023 / 8:40 PM

Pat Sajak to end 41-season 'Wheel of Fortune' run after next season

By Joe Fisher
Longtime game show host Pat Sajak announced Monday that he will end his run on "Wheel of Fortune" at the end of next season. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE
June 12 (UPI) -- Iconic game show host Pat Sajak announced Monday that he will end his run on Wheel of Fortune at the end of next season.

Sajak's last season, the show's 41st, begins in September.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months," Sajak tweeted. "Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune along with Vanna White since it made its debut in 1983. Since then, contestants have taken home more than $250 million in cash and prizes, according to Sony Pictures Television. More than 26 million viewers tune in to watch contestants spin the wheel each week.

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season," Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows, said in a statement to Variety.

Prete said Sajak will remain with the show as a consultant for three years after his time as host ends.

