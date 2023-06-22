Trending
June 22, 2023 / 12:51 PM

'Kevin Hart: Reality Check' special, 'Hart to Heart' Season 3 coming to Peacock

By Annie Martin
1/6
"Kevin Hart: Reality Check," a new stand-up comedy special starring Kevin Hart, will premiere on Hart's birthday in July. Photo courtesy of Peacock
June 22 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart has two new projects coming to Peacock.

Peacock announced in a press release Thursday that it will release Kevin Hart: Reality Check and Hart to Heart Season 3 in July.

Kevin Hart: Reality Check is a new stand-up comedy special starring Hart that was filmed at Resort World in Las Vegas. The one-hour special sees Hart reflect on his "growing family, fame, mentions on Black Twitter and more."

"This tell-all special provides audiences with genuine humor, candid conversations and hilarious tall-tales," an official description reads.

Hart to Heart is Hart's talk show featuring interviews with celebrity guests on a variety of topics.

Season 3 will feature Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, J. Cole, John Cena, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell and Will Smith.

Kevin Hart: Reality Check and Hart to Heart Season 3 will both premiere July 6 on Hart's 44th birthday.

Kennedy Center Honors: Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among 2023 recipients 'The Wheel' game show canceled at NBC after one season 'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child

