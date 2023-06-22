Trending
June 22, 2023

'The Wheel' game show canceled at NBC after one season

By Annie Martin

June 22 (UPI) -- The Wheel won't return for a second season on NBC.

Deadline reported Thursday that the game show has been canceled after one season.

TVLine confirmed the news.

The Wheel was a U.S. remake of the U.K. game show of the same name. The U.K. version was created and hosted by British comedian Michael McIntyre.

McIntyre also hosted the U.S. version.

The Wheel featured a "wheel" of celebrity guests who helped contestants answer questions in pursuit of a cash prize.

Celebrity guests included Christina Ricci, Amber Ruffin, Tori Spelling, Ricki Lake, Amber Riley, Margaret Cho, Chrissy Metz and Tony Hawk.

The Wheel Season 1 aired on NBC in December 2022.

The series was produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Apploff Entertainment and Hungry McBear.

