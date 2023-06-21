Trending
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' to end with Season 4

By Annie Martin
1/2
Joshua Bassett plays Ricky Bowen on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Joshua Bassett plays Ricky Bowen on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will conclude with a fourth and final season.

Disney+ announced in a press release Wednesday that Season 4 will be the show's last.

The new season will consist of eight episodes, which will be released Aug. 9.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a spinoff of the High School Musical film series. The TV show follows a new group of students at the fictional East High School.

Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé and Frankie Rodriguez star.

Series creator and executive producer Tim Federle confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram.

"After four years at East High, it's time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season," Federle wrote. "This show brought the most extraordinary cast - and crew, and collaborators - to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we 'don't not love you.' We can't wait to share this epic 4th act with you all."

Disney+ shared a teaser for Season 4 that shows the characters begin their senior year of high school.

Original High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will appear in the final season.

