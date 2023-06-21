Kim Petras to launch 'Feed the Beast' world tour in August

1/5

Kim Petras announced "Feed the Beast," a world tour in support of her debut album of the same name. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Kim Petras is going on tour in 2023. The 30-year-old singer announced the Feed the Beast world tour on Wednesday. Advertisement

Petras shared the news on Instagram alongside a video of herself wearing a full set of medieval-style armor to buy snacks at a bodega in New York City.

The Feed the Beast tour kicks off with North American and South American dates that begin Aug. 4 in Mountain View, Calif., and end Nov. 22 in San Diego.

Petras will bring the tour the Europe and the United Kingdom beginning Feb. 13, 2024 in Birmingham, U.K.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m. local time, with artist pre-sale to begin Thursday.

FEED THE BEAST WORLD TOUR ⚔️ Tickets on sale Mon, 6/26 (10am local). See you there https://t.co/kxDSOfP14x pic.twitter.com/M6d1j59sZ7— kim petras (@kimpetras) June 21, 2023

The Feed the Beast tour is in support of Petras' forthcoming debut studio album of the same name. The singer will release the album Friday.

Petras shared cover art and a track list for her Feed the Beast album in May. The album features 15 tracks, including "Alone" with Nicki Minaj and "Bait" with Banks.