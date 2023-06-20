Trending
June 20, 2023 / 10:24 AM

'D.P.': South Korean military drama to return for Season 2 in July

By Annie Martin

June 20 (UPI) -- D.P. will return for a second season on Netflix in July.

Netflix shared a poster and premiere date, July 28, for Season 2 on Monday.

D.P. is based on the webtoon D.P Dog's Day by Kim Bo-tong, who wrote the screenplay for the show with director Han Jun-hee.

The series follows a team of Korean military police tasked with catching deserters. The show explores the dark side of military life.

Jung Hae-in stars as Private Ahn Joon-ho, with Koo Kyo-hwan as Corporal Han Ho-yeol, Kim Sung-kyun as Sergeant First Class Park Beom-gu and Son Suk-ku as Captain Im Ji-sup.

D.P. premiered on Netflix in August 2021 and was renewed for Season 2 in December of that year.

