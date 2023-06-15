1/3

Lana Parrilla joins "The Lincoln Lawyer" cast in Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Part 1. The streaming service shared a trailer for the episodes Thursday featuring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Advertisement

The Lincoln Lawyer is a legal drama created by David E. Kelley (The Practice) and based on the Michael Connelly book series. The show follows Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles defense attorney and former addict.

Garcia-Rulfo plays Mickey, with Neve Campbell as Mickey's first wife, Maggie, Becki Newton as Mickey's second wife, Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Mickey's driver, Izzy, and Angus Sampson as Mickey's go-to investigator, Cisco.

Lana Parilla joins Season 2 as Lisa, a chef and community advocate.

The trailer shows Mickey (Garcia-Rulfo) get close to Lisa (Parilla), who becomes a client after she is arrested.

Season 2 is based on The Fifth Witness, the fourth novel in Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer book series.

Netflix shared first-look photos for the season earlier this month.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere July 6 and Part 2 to follow Aug. 3.