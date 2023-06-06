Trending
June 6, 2023 / 12:22 PM

'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2 photos introduce Lana Parrilla

By Annie Martin
Lana Parrilla will join the cast of "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

The streaming service shared photos for the season Tuesday featuring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Lana Parrilla.

The Lincoln Lawyer is a legal drama created by David E. Kelley (The Practice, Big Little Lies). The show is based on the Michael Connelly book series, which centers on the character Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles defense attorney and former addict.

Garcia-Rulfo plays Mickey, with Neve Campbell as Mickey's first wife, Maggie McPherson, Becki Newton as Mickey's second wife, Lorna Crane, Jazz Raycole as Mickey's personal driver, Izzy Letts, and Angus Sampson as Mickey's friend and go-to investigator, Cisco.

Parrilla joins the cast as as Lisa Trammell, a chef and community advocate who becomes a love interest of Mickey's.

"[Mickey] gets attached to this woman emotionally and then he has to defend her, so it becomes more personal," Garcia-Rulfo said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"It makes him blind and he doesn't see the big picture and the little things that he used to be very quick to see," he added.

Yaya DaCosta also joins the cast as Andrea Freeman, an attorney who spars with Mickey in the courtroom.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere July 6 and Part 2 to follow Aug. 3.

