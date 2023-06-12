Advertisement
June 12, 2023 / 10:53 AM

'Winning Time' Season 2 coming to HBO in August

By Annie Martin
1/3
John C. Reilly plays Jerry Buss on "Winning Time." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
John C. Reilly plays Jerry Buss on "Winning Time." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will return for a second season on HBO in August.

Max, the HBO streaming service, shared a teaser trailer and premiere date, Aug. 6, for the season Monday.

Winning Time is a sports drama based on the Jeff Pearlman book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. The series explores the Showtime era of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team.

John C. Reilly plays Lakers owner Jerry Buss, with Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson and Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Season 2 takes place in the period "just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era's greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird," according to an official description.

"The future of sports is purple and gold. New decade. New season," a tagline reads.

Winning Time Season 2 will premiere Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO and also stream on Max.

