June 12, 2023 / 10:25 AM

Jessie J shares baby boy's name: Sky

By Annie Martin
Jessie J announced the name of her son with Chanan Safir Colman while celebrating their baby's one-month birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 12 (UPI) -- Jessie J has shared her baby boy's name.

The 35-year-old singer announced the name of her son with her boyfriend, Chanan Safir Colman, Sunday on Instagram while celebrating their baby's one-month birthday.

Jessie J and Colman named their son Sky Safir Cornish.

Jessie J shared the name alongside a photo of baby Sky wearing a sweatshirt that says "smile."

"Mans like... Sky Safir Cornish Colman," she captioned the post.

On Sunday, Jessie J shared a video featuring footage from Sky's birth and his first month at home.

"Tomorrow you are a month old. It's felt like one long best day of my entire life," the star wrote. "Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy."

"And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy," she told her followers.

Jessie J announced her pregnancy in January after previously experiencing a miscarriage. She gave birth to her son in May.

"A week ago, my life changed," the singer said on Instagram at the time. "My son entered this world, and my heart grew twice the size."

"The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love," she added. "He is magic. He is all my dreams come true."

Jessie J is known for the singles "Domino," "Bang Bang" with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, and "Flashlight."

