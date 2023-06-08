Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 8, 2023 / 12:57 PM

'Summer I Turned Pretty': Belly, Conrad get close in Season 2 teaser

By Annie Martin
Lola Tung (L) and Christopher Briney star in the Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Photo courtesy of Amazon
Lola Tung (L) and Christopher Briney star in the Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Photo courtesy of Amazon

June 8 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the season Thursday featuring Lola Tung.

Advertisement

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the Jenny Han book series of the same name. The show follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Tung), a young woman romantically torn between two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

The teaser shows Belly and Conrad get close as Jeremiah teases the pair. Other scenes hint that the love triangle isn't over yet.

The video features the Taylor Swift song "August."

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same," an official synopsis reads. "When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together -- and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott also star.

Advertisement

Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher will join the cast in Season 2.

Han and Sarah Kucserka serve as showrunners and executive produce with Karen Rosenfelt and Gabrielle Stanton.

The Summer I Turned Pretty will have a three-episode premiere July 14. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Fridays.

Read More

Ariana Madix rejects Raquel Leviss' apology on 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion Paris Hilton celebrates first-ever concert: 'Such a dream come true' Jana Kramer expecting child with fiance Allan Russell What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana
TV // 2 hours ago
Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana
NEW YORK, June 8 (UPI) -- Auliʻi Cravalho says the character she plays in the new Disney animated series, "Hailey's On It," shares some important characteristics with the iconic heroine she voiced in 2016's "Moana."
Assassin Zoe Saldaña works for Nicole Kidman in 'Special Ops: Lioness'
TV // 2 hours ago
Assassin Zoe Saldaña works for Nicole Kidman in 'Special Ops: Lioness'
June 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the teaser for Taylor Sheridan's latest series, "Special Ops: Lioness," starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.
'I Love That for You': Vanessa Bayer series canceled at Showtime
TV // 4 hours ago
'I Love That for You': Vanessa Bayer series canceled at Showtime
June 8 (UPI) -- "I Love That for You," a comedy series starring Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon, was canceled after one season.
Ariana Madix rejects Raquel Leviss' apology on 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion
TV // 4 hours ago
Ariana Madix rejects Raquel Leviss' apology on 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion
June 8 (UPI) -- Ariana Madix confronted Raquel Leviss on the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion after Leviss apologized for having an affair with Madix's ex-partner Tom Sandoval.
Bonnie Langford heading back to 'Doctor Who' to play Mel Bush
TV // 5 hours ago
Bonnie Langford heading back to 'Doctor Who' to play Mel Bush
June 8 (UPI) -- "EastEnders" actress Bonnie Langford is set to reprise her role of Melanie Bush on the iconic science-fiction series, "Doctor Who."
Julianne Hough, Skylar Astin to host Tonys live pre-show
TV // 5 hours ago
Julianne Hough, Skylar Astin to host Tonys live pre-show
June 8 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" alum Julianne Hough and "So Help Me Todd" star Skylar Astin are set to host "The Tony Awards: Act One," a live pre-show with exclusive content.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: 'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 'absolutely bold'
TV // 9 hours ago
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: 'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 'absolutely bold'
LOS ANGELES, June 8 (UPI) -- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Poorna Jagannathan and more cast members discuss the final season of "Never Have I Ever," premiering Thursday on Netflix.
CW announces 'FBOY Island,' 'Greatest Geek Year,' more summer premieres
TV // 21 hours ago
CW announces 'FBOY Island,' 'Greatest Geek Year,' more summer premieres
June 7 (UPI) -- The CW announced its summer premiere dates on Wednesday including the broadcast premiere of "FBOY Island," the docuseries "Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982," returning and premiere comedies and drama.
'Bupkis': Episode 2 of Pete Davidson series to stream on YouTube, air on NBC
TV // 23 hours ago
'Bupkis': Episode 2 of Pete Davidson series to stream on YouTube, air on NBC
June 7 (UPI) -- Episode 2 of "Bupkis," a Peacock comedy starring Pete Davidson, will stream on YouTube and air on NBC.
'The Afterparty': Tiffany Haddish investigates new murder in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'The Afterparty': Tiffany Haddish investigates new murder in Season 2 trailer
June 7 (UPI) -- "The Afterparty," a murder mystery comedy series starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bupkis': Episode 2 of Pete Davidson series to stream on YouTube, air on NBC
'Bupkis': Episode 2 of Pete Davidson series to stream on YouTube, air on NBC
Jason Statham dating Megan Fox in 'Expend4bles'
Jason Statham dating Megan Fox in 'Expend4bles'
Broadway shows canceled due to Canadian wildfire smoke
Broadway shows canceled due to Canadian wildfire smoke
Movie review: 'Flamin' Hot' solid if not incendiary
Movie review: 'Flamin' Hot' solid if not incendiary
Chris Stapleton cancels New York show due to wildfire smoke
Chris Stapleton cancels New York show due to wildfire smoke
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement