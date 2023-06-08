Jana Kramer expecting child with fiance Allan Russell

1/5

Jana Kramer announced her pregnancy following her engagement to Allan Russell. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Jana Kramer is going to be a mom of three. The 39-year-old singer and actress is expecting her third child, her first with her fiancé, Allan Russell. Advertisement

Kramer shared the news Thursday on Instagram, two weeks after announcing her engagement to Russell.

"We've been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement... at least for a little while) but I'm pregnant!!!!" she wrote. "Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story."

Kramer already has two children, daughter Jolie and son Jace, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin, while Russell has a son from a previous relationship.

"I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," Kramer told People. "I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'"

Kramer and Russell got engaged in May after six months of dating.

The engagement came about two years after Kramer's split from Caussin after six years of marriage. The pair were open about Caussin's cheating and sex addiction.

Kramer is known for playing Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill.