Aug. 31, 2022 / 1:02 PM

'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Kyra Sedgwick, Elsie Fisher join Season 2

By Annie Martin
Kyra Sedgwick will have a recurring role on the Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher are joining the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Variety reported Wednesday that Sedgwick, 57, and Fisher, 19, will have recurring roles in Season 2 of the Prime Video series.

Deadline confirmed the news.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the Jenny Han novel of the same name. Han created the TV adaptation, which stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman.

The series follows Isabella "Belly" Conklin (Tung), a teenager who spends the summer at Cousin's beach and finds herself in a love triangle with her childhood friends, brothers Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalegno).

"It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer," an official description reads.

The Summer I Turned Pretty was renewed for Season 2 in June ahead of its series premiere. Season 1 became the No. 1 show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend.

Sedgwick is known for playing Brenda Leigh Johnson on The Closer and Jean Raines on Call Your Mother. Fisher starred in the film Eighth Grade and portrayed Joy Wilkes on Castle Rock.

