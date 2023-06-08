Trending
June 8, 2023 / 11:01 AM

Paris Hilton celebrates first-ever concert: 'Such a dream come true'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Paris Hilton performed her first live concert, featuring Kim Petras and Saweetie, in honor of Pride Month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Paris Hilton performed her first live concert, featuring Kim Petras and Saweetie, in honor of Pride Month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton says her first-ever concert was "such a dream come true."

The 42-year-old socialite, television personality and businesswoman celebrated Wednesday after performing her first live concert in Los Angeles.

Hilton took the stage at Fonda Theatre, where she was joined by Kim Petras, Saweetie and other special guests. Hilton and Petras performed their new version of Hilton's song "Stars Are Blind."

Hilton's mom, Kathy Hilton, Elle Fanning, Tiffany Haddish, Ashlee Simpson, Lance Bass, Sia, Winnie Harlow and other celebrities attended the show, which celebrated Pride Month and helped raise funds for GLAAD.

Hilton shared a slideshow of photos from the event on Instagram.

"When I said #IconsOnly, I meant ICONS ONLY," the star captioned the post. "This show is truly such a dream come true. I am so grateful for all of the support and love I felt on stage, the energy from the crowd was absolutely electrifying."

"It's always been a dream of mine to perform live and share this experience with my incredible fans, and I can't wait for my next show!!!" she added. "Love you all #SummerofSliving."

Hilton had previously performed live shows as a DJ but not as a musical artist.

As a singer, Hilton has released one album, Paris (2006), and several singles. She and Petras released the new version of "Stars Are Blind" on Friday.

"So excited to share that my new version of 'Stars Are Blind' featuring my sis and dear friend @KimPetras is now available on all streaming platforms! Ever since Kim sang this song at my wedding, I just knew we needed to record an official version with her," Hilton wrote on Instagram.

In addition to her music, Hilton will star in a new season of her Peacock reality series, Paris in Love.

Her mom, Kathy Hilton, confirmed her exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Monday but said she will appear in Paris in Love Season 2.

