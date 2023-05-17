Trending
May 17, 2023 / 12:51 PM

Selena Gomez to launch two series with Food Network

By Annie Martin
1/5
Selena Gomez is developing two projects for Food Network, including a celebration-themed series for the holidays. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Selena Gomez is developing two projects for Food Network, including a celebration-themed series for the holidays. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 17 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez will launch two new series at Food Network.

Food Network announced in a press release Wednesday that Gomez, 30, is developing two new projects, including a celebration-focused series for the holidays.

Gomez will also launch a second series in 2024 that will see her meet up "with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens."

Both projects are produced by July Moon Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television for Food Network.

"The holidays are always huge for Food Network, reaching nearly 60M P2+ viewers, and having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate," Warner Bros. Discovery chairman Kathleen Finch said.

Gomez previously collaborated with Warner Bros. Discovery on the cooking series Selena + Chef for Max, formerly known as HBO Max.

The singer and actress stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

