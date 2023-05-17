Trending
May 17, 2023 / 11:06 AM

Lea Michele tests positive for COVID-19, will miss 'Funny Girl' shows

By Annie Martin
Lea Michele tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss a week of performances in the Broadway musical "Funny Girl." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Funny Girl star Lea Michele has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Funny Girl official Instagram account announced Tuesday that Michele, 36, tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss a week of performances in the Broadway musical.

"Unfortunately, Lea Michele has tested positive for Covid. She will be out of the show this week and will return on Tuesday, May 23rd," the post reads.

Michele has starred as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl since September 2022.

Julie Benko will fill in as Fanny until Michele returns, except for Friday's show, which will feature Ephie Aardema in the role.

Michele previously missed more than a week of shows after testing positive for COVID-19.

Funny Girl closes on Broadway in September.

