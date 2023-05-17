Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 17, 2023 / 12:22 PM

'And Just Like That' Season 2 coming to Max in June

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sarah Jessica Parker reprises Carrie Bradshaw in "And Just Like That" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sarah Jessica Parker reprises Carrie Bradshaw in "And Just Like That" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- And Just Like That will return for a second season on Max in June.

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, announced Wednesday that Season 2 of the comedy-drama series will premiere June 22.

Advertisement

Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly on Thursdays.

And Just Like That is a sequel to the HBO series Sex and the City, which had a six-season run from 1998 to 2004. The sequel follows friends Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) as they navigate life in their 50s.

Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Sara Ramirez and Sarita Choudhury also star.

Max released a trailer for Season 2 in April that shows Carrie (Parker) reunite with her former love interest Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

Sarah Jessica Parker turns 58: a look back

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and her husband Matthew Broderick, star of the movie "Godzilla," attend the film's premiere in New York City, on May 18, 1998. The couple married in 1997 and have three children together, James and twins Marion and Tabitha. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Carrie, Aidan reunite in 'Just Like That' S2 trailer Teresa Giudice says 'chosen family' comment wasn't dig at Joe, Melissa Gorga 'Five Nights at Freddy's': Josh Hutcherson arrives in spooky teaser trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Selena Gomez to launch two series with Food Network
TV // 15 minutes ago
Selena Gomez to launch two series with Food Network
May 17 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is developing two projects for Food Network, including a celebration-themed series for the holidays.
Jason Momoa named Shark Week master of ceremonies
TV // 1 hour ago
Jason Momoa named Shark Week master of ceremonies
May 17 (UPI) -- "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" star Jason Momoa will host Shark Week on Discovery Channel.
Lewis Capaldi, Maroon 5 to perform on final 'Voice' Season 23 episodes
TV // 4 hours ago
Lewis Capaldi, Maroon 5 to perform on final 'Voice' Season 23 episodes
May 17 (UPI) -- NBC has announced the performers for its final two episodes of Season 23 of "The Voice."
Hulu orders 20 more episodes of 'The Kardashians'
TV // 4 hours ago
Hulu orders 20 more episodes of 'The Kardashians'
May 17 (UPI) -- Hulu has announced it ordered 20 more episodes of its reality TV show, "The Kardashians."
Disney+ sets premiere dates for 'Loki,' 'Echo'
TV // 4 hours ago
Disney+ sets premiere dates for 'Loki,' 'Echo'
May 17 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced the premiere dates for "Loki" Season 2 and "Echo" Season 1.
Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos
TV // 5 hours ago
Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos
NEW YORK, May 17 (UPI) -- "Search Party" actress Christine Taylor says she thinks viewers will relate to her "High Desert" character Diane, a practical woman with an outrageous sister, who just can't seem to get out of her own way.
Daytime Emmys postponed due to writers' strike
TV // 20 hours ago
Daytime Emmys postponed due to writers' strike
May 16 (UPI) -- The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that the Daytime Emmys, previously scheduled for June 16, have been postponed due to the ongoing writers' strike.
Gemma Whelan: Sarah Collins solves murders, endures misogyny in 'Tower' S2
TV // 1 day ago
Gemma Whelan: Sarah Collins solves murders, endures misogyny in 'Tower' S2
NEW YORK, May 16 (UPI) -- Gemma Whelan says her British police detective character Sarah Collins faces a new set of challenges in the mystery series, "The Tower 2: Death Message."
'The Conners,' 'Not Dead Yet,' 'American Idol' renewed at ABC
TV // 1 day ago
'The Conners,' 'Not Dead Yet,' 'American Idol' renewed at ABC
May 16 (UPI) -- "The Conners," "Not Dead Yet," "American Idol," "The Bachelor," "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and other shows will return for new seasons on ABC.
Michael Dorman tracks a serial killer in 'Joe Pickett' Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Dorman tracks a serial killer in 'Joe Pickett' Season 2 trailer
May 16 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first official trailer for Season 2 of "Joe Pickett," its drama series about the titular Wyoming game warden played by Michael Dorman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos
Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos
Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
Pink, Billie Eilish, Guns N' Roses to headline Music Midtown festival
Pink, Billie Eilish, Guns N' Roses to headline Music Midtown festival
Famous birthdays for May 17: Ginger Gonzaga, Sasha Alexander
Famous birthdays for May 17: Ginger Gonzaga, Sasha Alexander
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement