Advertisement
TV
May 6, 2023 / 11:27 AM / Updated at 12:34 PM

'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled

By Karen Butler
1/3
Mayim Bialik's "Call Me Kat" has been canceled after three seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mayim Bialik's "Call Me Kat" has been canceled after three seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- CBS has canceled its action-drama SWAT after six seasons and Fox has axed its sitcom Call Me Kat after three.

"For six seasons, the amazing talents of the SWAT cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew guided by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line up," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

"We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week."

The final episode is to air on May 19.

"Nooooooo my god ! I'm a lot a bit sad !! This is ludicrous.. SWAT is amazing .. what's wrong with CBS ! Don't know a good thing when they have it ... I am truly gutted ! Good for you for speaking the truth #saveSWAT," Moore wrote on Instagram Saturday.

Advertisement

Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant starred in Kat alongside Leslie Jordan who died last year.

Low ratings for the show are being blamed for its demise.

"We are very proud of Call Me Kat. But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat," a Fox representative said in a statement.

The final episode aired on Thursday.

Read More

Director Jay Roach wishes 'Game Change,' 'Recount' changed the world a little more Judah Miller: 'Bupkis' is surreal exploration of Pete Davidson's absurd life 'Small Light' star Bel Powley: Miep Gies a feminist everywoman in Anne Frank story Actress, doula Poppy Liu: 'Dead Ringers' explores 'all of my favorite things'

Latest Headlines

'1883' marathon set for Paramount Network on June 18
TV // 3 hours ago
'1883' marathon set for Paramount Network on June 18
May 6 (UPI) -- The entire season of "Yellowstone" prequel "1883" will air on Paramount Network for the first time on June 18.
Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
TV // 21 hours ago
Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
May 5 (UPI) -- NBC released the trailer for "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge," premiering May 30, which also announces celebrity judges Jay Leno, Terry Crews, Joel McHale and more.
'Doctor Who': Jonathan Groff cast in 'mysterious' new role
TV // 22 hours ago
'Doctor Who': Jonathan Groff cast in 'mysterious' new role
May 5 (UPI) -- "Glee" actor Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of the BBC series "Doctor Who."
'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller
TV // 1 day ago
'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller
May 5 (UPI) -- "Special Ops: Lioness," a new series from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, is coming to Paramount+.
'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works
TV // 1 day ago
'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works
May 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone" will conclude with its fifth and final season on Paramount Network, with a sequel series slated to premiere in December.
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
TV // 1 day ago
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (UPI) -- Rebecca Ferguson discusses the themes of her new sci-fi show, "Silo," premiering Friday on Apple TV+, and its physical demands, too.
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
TV // 1 day ago
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
May 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for "What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel" on Thursday. The food show premieres May 23 and deals with subjects like fats, carbs, chocolate and more.
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
TV // 1 day ago
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
May 4 (UPI) -- Fox announced the 12 contestants for "Stars on Mars," a reality TV competition hosted by William Shatner. It premieres on June 5.
'With Love': Lily is caught in love triangle in Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'With Love': Lily is caught in love triangle in Season 2 trailer
May 4 (UPI) -- "With Love," a romantic dramedy starring Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'One Piece' creator gives update on live-action series: 'We're in the final process'
TV // 2 days ago
'One Piece' creator gives update on live-action series: 'We're in the final process'
May 4 (UPI) -- "One Piece" creator Eiichiro Oda said the live-action adaptation at Netflix will be "setting sail very soon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
Famous birthdays for May 6: Naomi Scott, Gabourey Sidibe
Famous birthdays for May 6: Naomi Scott, Gabourey Sidibe
Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
'Below Deck' alum Kate Chastain gives birth to first child
'Below Deck' alum Kate Chastain gives birth to first child
'1883' marathon set for Paramount Network on June 18
'1883' marathon set for Paramount Network on June 18
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement