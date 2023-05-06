'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled

May 6 (UPI) -- CBS has canceled its action-drama SWAT after six seasons and Fox has axed its sitcom Call Me Kat after three.
"For six seasons, the amazing talents of the SWAT cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew guided by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line up," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement Friday.