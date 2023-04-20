Trending
'Industry': Kit Harington begins production on Season 3 of HBO series

By Annie Martin
Kit Harington has started production on "Industry" Season 3. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
April 20 (UPI) -- Production is underway on Industry Season 3.

HBO announced Thursday that the cast and crew have started production on new episodes of the HBO and BBC Two drama.

HBO shared the news alongside photos of Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, Kit Harington and other cast members at a table read.

"Back to business," the caption reads.

Harington, an actor best known for playing Jon Snow on the HBO series Game of Thrones, joined the cast of Industry Season 3 earlier this month.

The actor will play Henry Muck, "the CEO and founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company about to go public."

Industry is created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The series follows a group of young bankers as they pursue careers at Pierpoint & Co., a prestigious investment bank in London.

Harington is also expected to reprise Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones sequel spinoff centering on the character.

