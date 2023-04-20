Ncuti Gatwa will play the 15th Doctor on "Doctor Who." File Photo by David Swanson/EPA-EFE

April 20 (UPI) -- The BBC is teasing new episodes of Doctor Who. The network shared photos for the long-running sci-fi series Thursday featuring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson. Advertisement

The photos introduce Gatwa and Gibson as the 15th Doctor and his companion Ruby. The pair wear "swinging '60s" attire, with Gatwa in a formfitting pinstriped suit and Gibson in a mod minidress.

"What and when is going on here? A first look at the Doctor and Ruby, as they arrive in the swinging 60s! Filming continues on the new series of #DoctorWho," the caption reads.

What and when is going on here? A first look at the Doctor and Ruby, as they arrive in the swinging 60s! Filming continues on the new series of #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/FGyA0wySSp— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 20, 2023

The BBC shared a photo Wednesday of new cast member Jinkx Monsoon in character as "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet."

Monsoon's casting was announced earlier this month. The drag performer and actress is known for winning RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7.

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return with three special episodes in November featuring David Tennant as the 14th Doctor. Gatwa will also make his debut as the 15th Doctor.

The series streams on Disney+ in the United States.