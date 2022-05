1/3

David Tennant is returning as a guest star on "Doctor Who" next year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The BBC announced Sunday that David Tennant and Catherine Tate are filming new Doctor Who scenes to air next year, timed to the sci-fi show's 60th anniversary celebrations. "They're back! And it looks impossible -- first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?" showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement. Advertisement

"Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

Tennant played the Doctor 2005-10 and Tate portrayed his companion Donna 2008-10.

Jodie Whittaker, who currently depicts the regenerated lead character, will wrap up her run this fall. She started playing the role in 2018.

Sex Education alum Ncuti Gatwa is next in line to play the part.

What is happening!?! Russel T Davies says: "The only thing I can confirm is that it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime" #DoctorWho More info ➡️ https://t.co/2xDshSK06m pic.twitter.com/aNMTLgL4Xv— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 15, 2022