'Game of Thrones' sequel series about Jon Snow in the works at HBO

Kit Harington is attached to reprise Jon Snow in a "Game of Thrones" sequel series. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- HBO has a Game of Thrones sequel series in the works. The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday that the network is in early development on a spinoff series about Jon Snow. Advertisement

Deadline confirmed the news and said Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington is expected to reprise his role of Jon.

Harington played Jon throughout Game of Thrones' eight-season run on HBO. In Season 8, Jon learns he is Aegon Targaryen, the true heir to the Iron Throne, but ends up exiled from Westeros and journeying north of the Wall.

Harington was nominated for two Emmy awards, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, during his time on the show.

Variety said other Game of Thrones characters, including Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), have the possibility of returning in the sequel due to the timeline.

HBO will next release the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, which takes place 200 years before the original show. House of the Dragon explores the history of House Targaryen and will premiere Aug. 21.

Game of Thrones is based on George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series, while House of the Dragon is inspired by Martin's book Fire & Blood.