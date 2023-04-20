Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 20, 2023 / 12:31 PM

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars': Jimbo, Jessica Wild among Season 8 cast

By Annie Martin
1/5
"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," hosted by RuPaul (pictured), will return for an eighth season in May on Paramount+. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," hosted by RuPaul (pictured), will return for an eighth season in May on Paramount+. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has unveiled the cast for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8.

The drag performer competition series will return for an eighth season in May, with series creator RuPaul as host and judge.

Advertisement

Season 8 will feature the return of 12 fan-favorite contestants from previous iterations of RuPaul's Drag Race:

Alexis Michelle (Season 9)

Darienne Lake (Season 6)

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9)

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race Season 1, UK vs. the World Season 1)

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5)

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7)

Naysha Lopez (Season 8)

Advertisement

The new season will see the contestants compete in a series of challenges to earn a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and a cash prize of $200,000.

Season 8 will have a two-episode premiere May 12 on Paramount+.

In addition, the season will be accompanied by new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, which brings viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama.

Read More

Kamala Harris gives advice to young people on 'Jennifer Hudson Show' 'Selling Sunset' Season 6 coming to Netflix in May 'Lupin' Part 3 gets poster, October premiere date What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Lupin' Part 3 gets poster, October premiere date
TV // 57 minutes ago
'Lupin' Part 3 gets poster, October premiere date
April 20 (UPI) -- "Lupin," a heist show starring Omar Sy, will return for a third season on Netflix in October.
'Doctor Who' photos introduce Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson as 15th Doctor, Ruby
TV // 1 hour ago
'Doctor Who' photos introduce Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson as 15th Doctor, Ruby
April 20 (UPI) -- Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson appear as the 15th Doctor and his companion Ruby in new photos from the BBC series "Doctor Who."
'Mrs. Davis' star Betty Gilpin shares her nun character's mistrust of technology
TV // 2 hours ago
'Mrs. Davis' star Betty Gilpin shares her nun character's mistrust of technology
NEW YORK, April 20 (UPI) -- Betty Gilpin says she shares the mistrust of technology expressed by the Catholic nun she plays in the new sci-fi drama, "Mrs. Davis."
'Selling Sunset' Season 6 coming to Netflix in May
TV // 2 hours ago
'Selling Sunset' Season 6 coming to Netflix in May
April 20 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a premiere date and teaser for "Selling Sunset" Season 6 featuring Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa and more.
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
TV // 5 hours ago
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
LOS ANGELES, April 20 (UPI) -- "Beavis and Butt-Head" creator Mike Judge discusses Season 2 of the Paramount+ revival series, premiering Thursday, and where else he'd like to go with his animated characters.
'Doctor Who' gives first look at Jinkx Monsoon in character
TV // 20 hours ago
'Doctor Who' gives first look at Jinkx Monsoon in character
April 19 (UPI) -- The BBC and "Doctor Who" revealed the first images of "Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon as her villainous character in the upcoming season.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Paul Wesley returns as Kirk in Season 2 teaser
TV // 23 hours ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Paul Wesley returns as Kirk in Season 2 teaser
April 19 (UPI) -- "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," a "Star Trek: Discovery" spinoff starring Anson Mount, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
'FUBAR' trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger plays dad, CIA agent in Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'FUBAR' trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger plays dad, CIA agent in Netflix series
April 19 (UPI) -- "FUBAR," an action-comedy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, is coming to Netflix.
Rainn Wilson's new travel show to premiere on May 18
TV // 1 day ago
Rainn Wilson's new travel show to premiere on May 18
April 19 (UPI) -- "The Office" alum Rainn Wilson is hosting a new travel series that is set to premiere on Peacock May 18.
'Frog and Toad' trailer brings books to life as animated series
TV // 1 day ago
'Frog and Toad' trailer brings books to life as animated series
April 19 (UPI) -- "Frog and Toad," an animated series based on the Arnold Lobel books and featuring Nat Faxon, Kevin Michael Richardson and Margaret Cho, is coming to Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban
Photos: Celebrity splits of 2023
Photos: Celebrity splits of 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement