"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," hosted by RuPaul (pictured), will return for an eighth season in May on Paramount+. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has unveiled the cast for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8. The drag performer competition series will return for an eighth season in May, with series creator RuPaul as host and judge. Advertisement

Season 8 will feature the return of 12 fan-favorite contestants from previous iterations of RuPaul's Drag Race:

Alexis Michelle (Season 9)

Darienne Lake (Season 6)

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9)

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race Season 1, UK vs. the World Season 1)

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5)

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7)

Naysha Lopez (Season 8)

The new season will see the contestants compete in a series of challenges to earn a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and a cash prize of $200,000.

SPOTTED: 12 sickening All-Stars vying for a spot in the #DragRace Hall of Fame! Stream #AllStars8 MAY 12 on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/YyxCxVwMzx— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 20, 2023

Season 8 will have a two-episode premiere May 12 on Paramount+.

In addition, the season will be accompanied by new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, which brings viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama.