Machine Gun Kelly will guest star on the Peacock series "Bupkis." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly and Steve Buscemi will guest star on Pete Davidson's new series Bupkis. Peacock announced a lineup of new guest stars for the upcoming comedy series in a press release Monday. Advertisement

In addition to Kelly and Buscemi, La La Anthony, Charlamagne Tha God, Bobby Cannavale, Philip Ettinger, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Oona Roche, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Jon Stewart and Marissa Jaret Winokur will appear as guest stars.

Previously announced guest stars include Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson and Chase Sui Wonders.

Stop looking up at the sky to find stars. They're all right here on Bupkis, streaming only on Peacock May 4. pic.twitter.com/5qTZqNuEkX— Peacock (@peacock) April 10, 2023

Bupkis is written and executive produced by Davidson, who stars alongside Edie Falco and Joe Pesci. Judah Miller serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer, with Dave Sirus as writer and executive producer.

The show is a semi-autobiographical series based on Davidson's life that follows a fictionalized version of the actor and comedian as he "attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships."

Falco plays Davidson's mom, while Pesci portrays Davidson's grandfather.

Bupkis premieres May 4 on Peacock.