April 10, 2023 / 1:29 PM

Kim Kardashian joins Emma Roberts in 'American Horror Story' Season 12

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kim Kardashian will star with Emma Roberts in Season 12 of the FX series "American Horror Story." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Kim Kardashian will star with Emma Roberts in Season 12 of the FX series "American Horror Story." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian has joined the cast of American Horror Story Season 12.

The 42-year-old television personality announced Monday that she will star with Emma Roberts in the new season of the FX anthology horror series.

Kardashian shared the news on Instagram alongside a teaser set to the tune of "Rock-a-bye Baby."

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Kardashian's casting and said the star will play a role specifically written with her in mind. Season 12 will be written by Halley Feiffer, who also serves as showrunner.

Roberts has starred in five previous seasons of AHS.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Season 12 is titled Delicate and is based on the Danielle Valentine novel Delicate Condition. The book has been described as a feminist reimagining of Rosemary's Baby.

The season is expected to premiere in the summer.

Kardashian and her family came to fame on the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now star on the Hulu series The Kardashians.

Moments from Kim Kardashian's career

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

