'Bupkis' photos: Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci star in Peacock comedy

Pete Davidson writes, executive produces and stars in the new series "Bupkis." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Bupkis. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the comedy series Friday featuring Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci. Advertisement

Bupkis presents a heightened, fictionalized version of the life of Davidson, an actor and comedian who came to fame on Saturday Night Live.

"The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known," an official description reads.

Davidson will play a fictionalized version of himself, with Pesci as Davidson's grandfather and Edie Falco as Davidson's mom.

The first-look photo shows Davidson and Pesci wearing sunglasses and sitting together on the docks of a marina.

Just some First Look lewks from Pete and Pesci. pic.twitter.com/Y1bft1siAN— Peacock (@peacock) October 14, 2022

Bupkis features Davidson, Judah Miller and Dave Sirius as writers and executive producers, with Miller to also serve as showrunner.

Production on the series is underway.