Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 14, 2022 / 1:10 PM

'Bupkis' photos: Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci star in Peacock comedy

By Annie Martin
1/5
Pete Davidson writes, executive produces and stars in the new series "Bupkis." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1de0874c2ac0edce3df5af38e02270b5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Pete Davidson writes, executive produces and stars in the new series "Bupkis." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Bupkis.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the comedy series Friday featuring Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci.

Advertisement

Bupkis presents a heightened, fictionalized version of the life of Davidson, an actor and comedian who came to fame on Saturday Night Live.

"The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known," an official description reads.

Davidson will play a fictionalized version of himself, with Pesci as Davidson's grandfather and Edie Falco as Davidson's mom.

The first-look photo shows Davidson and Pesci wearing sunglasses and sitting together on the docks of a marina.

Bupkis features Davidson, Judah Miller and Dave Sirius as writers and executive producers, with Miller to also serve as showrunner.

Production on the series is underway.

Advertisement

Read More

Chris Rock, George Clooney read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Trevor Noah considers 'Daily Show' exit a 'joyous thing' 'The Crown' photos introduce Season 5 cast What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Joel McHale 'Animal Control' comedy coming to FOX
TV // 41 minutes ago
Joel McHale 'Animal Control' comedy coming to FOX
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- FOX announced Friday it ordered the Joel McHale's "Animal Control" to series.
'The Crown' photos introduce Season 5 cast
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Crown' photos introduce Season 5 cast
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will star in Season 5 of the Netflix series "The Crown."
Trevor Noah considers 'Daily Show' exit a 'joyous thing'
TV // 4 hours ago
Trevor Noah considers 'Daily Show' exit a 'joyous thing'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah discussed his impending departure from "The Daily Show" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
TV // 5 hours ago
Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of "The Abandons," a western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter.
'Big Bang Theory' book shows Simon Helberg wasn't 1st Wolowitz
TV // 6 hours ago
'Big Bang Theory' book shows Simon Helberg wasn't 1st Wolowitz
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Author Jessica Radloff discusses her book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" and shares some new revelations from the cast and creators.
'Rings of Power' star Ben Walker welcomes debate: 'Fight it out, let's talk about it'
TV // 10 hours ago
'Rings of Power' star Ben Walker welcomes debate: 'Fight it out, let's talk about it'
NEW YORK, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Benjamin Walker and Cynthia Addai-Robinson say they are happy that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is generating lively discussion among the fantasy drama's viewers and devotees of J.R.R. Tolkien.
'L Word: Generation Q' Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off
TV // 22 hours ago
'L Word: Generation Q' Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Showtime released the trailer for "The L Word: Generation Q" Season 3, which picks up immediately after Tina (Laurel Holloman) appears at Bette's (Jennifer Beals) door.
'The English' trailer: Emily Blunt seeks revenge in Western series
TV // 1 day ago
'The English' trailer: Emily Blunt seeks revenge in Western series
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "The English," a new Western drama starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, is coming to Prime Video.
'Physical': Zooey Deschanel joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
TV // 1 day ago
'Physical': Zooey Deschanel joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "New Girl" actress Zooey Deschanel will join Rose Byrne, Dierdre Friel and Della Saba in the Apple TV+ series "Physical."
'Shantaram' star Charlie Hunnam hopes fans don't expect 'Anarchy' in India
TV // 1 day ago
'Shantaram' star Charlie Hunnam hopes fans don't expect 'Anarchy' in India
NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "Sons of Anarchy" icon Charlie Hunnam says he wanted to star in "Shantaram" because the Apple TV+ drama is a fascinating tale of survival and redemption set in the not-too-distant past.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
Ringo Starr has COVID-19 again; cancels rest of tour
Ringo Starr has COVID-19 again; cancels rest of tour
Robbie Coltrane, 'Harry Potter' and James Bond actor, dies at 72
Robbie Coltrane, 'Harry Potter' and James Bond actor, dies at 72
'Big Bang Theory' book shows Simon Helberg wasn't 1st Wolowitz
'Big Bang Theory' book shows Simon Helberg wasn't 1st Wolowitz
'L Word: Generation Q' Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off
'L Word: Generation Q' Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement