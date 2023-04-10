Breaking News
5 killed in shooting at bank in downtown Louisville, Ky.
April 10, 2023 / 10:37 AM

Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday

By Annie Martin
Keshia Knight Pulliam welcomed her second child, her first with husband Brad James. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Keshia Knight Pulliam welcomed her second child, her first with husband Brad James. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Keshia Knight Pulliam is a mom of two.

The 44-year-old actress recently welcomed her second child, a son.

The baby boy is Pulliam's first child with her husband, Brad James. Pulliam also has a daughter, Ella Grace, 6, with her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell.

Pulliam shared news of her son's birth Sunday on Instagram alongside a family photo and a video from the hospital. The post coincided with Pulliam's 44th birthday.

"With this little one we are complete... Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week... Thank you for the birthday wishes!!" she wrote in the caption.

Rapper Da Brat and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams were among those to congratulate Pulliam in the comments.

"AWWWWWE HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIS! Love yawl!!! CONGRATULATIONS!! Awwwwe this is so SOOOOOOPER SPECIAL!" Da Brat wrote.

"Happy birthday and congratulations," Williams said.

Pulliam and James married at a "magical" wedding in December 2021. In December 2022, Pulliam announced that she was expecting her second child, her first with James. Pulliam announced in March that she was expecting a baby boy.

