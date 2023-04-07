Trending
April 7, 2023

'Manifest' Season 4, Part 2 coming to Netflix in June

By Annie Martin
1/5
Melissa Roxburgh plays Mick Stone on the Netflix series "Manifest." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Melissa Roxburgh plays Mick Stone on the Netflix series "Manifest." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Manifest Season 4, Part 2 is coming to Netflix in June.

Netflix said Friday that it will release the final episodes of the supernatural drama series June 2.

The streaming service shared the news alongside a date announcement teaser.

"We all know that the world will end June 2nd. We've known this was coming," the characters say.

Manifest is created by Jeff Rake and stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise and Parveen Kaur. The series originally aired for three seasons on NBC and moved to Netflix for a two-part fourth and final season.

Manifest follows the passengers of the fictional Montego Air Flight 828, who learn upon landing that over five years have passed and they have been presumed dead.

Season 4, Part 2 opens in "the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure," where "the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry," according to an official description.

