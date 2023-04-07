1/5

Kim Petras shared a teaser for "Alone," a new single featuring Nicki Minaj. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Kim Petras will release a song with Nicki Minaj in April. The 30-year-old German singer announced the new single, "Alone," alongside a teaser Thursday. Advertisement

The video shows Petras lip sync to a clip from the song while picking up a pink phone.

"Yeah, it's Barbie and it's Kim Petras," Minaj says.

Petras and Minaj will release the song April 21.

"Alone" will be Petras' first new single since her historic win at the Grammys in February. Petras and Sam Smith won Best Duo/Group Performance for "Unholy," making Petras the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy in a major category.

Fans speculated about a collaboration between Petras and Minaj after Petras commented on Minaj's Instagram photo in March.

Petras last released the single "Brrr" in January, while Minaj released the song "Never Broke Again" with YoungBoy NBA on Friday.