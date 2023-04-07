1/5

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in the new film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm is giving a glimpse of the new film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The studio shared a trailer for the action adventure film Friday during Disney's Star Wars Celebration. Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny follows professor and archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) on a final adventure to secure the Dial of Destiny, a powerful and mysterious object that "could change the course of history."

The trailer shows Indy (Ford) search for the dial alongside his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and take on former Nazi Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen).

The film is set in 1969 amid the Space Race. It features scenes featuring a digitally de-aged Ford as a younger Indy.

Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Ethann Isidore also star.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp and James Mangold, and directed by Mangold. The film is expected to be the final installment of the franchise.

Advertisement Just released at #StarWarsCelebration: Check out the new poster for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters on June 30. pic.twitter.com/2fu07uFnU8— Disney (@Disney) April 7, 2023

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The film opens in theaters June 30.