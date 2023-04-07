Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 7, 2023 / 9:35 AM

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' trailer: Harrison Ford goes on final adventure

By Annie Martin
1/5
Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in the new film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in the new film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm is giving a glimpse of the new film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The studio shared a trailer for the action adventure film Friday during Disney's Star Wars Celebration.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny follows professor and archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) on a final adventure to secure the Dial of Destiny, a powerful and mysterious object that "could change the course of history."

The trailer shows Indy (Ford) search for the dial alongside his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and take on former Nazi Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen).

The film is set in 1969 amid the Space Race. It features scenes featuring a digitally de-aged Ford as a younger Indy.

Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Ethann Isidore also star.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp and James Mangold, and directed by Mangold. The film is expected to be the final installment of the franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The film opens in theaters June 30.

Read More

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors 'Joker' sequel wraps filming; Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix appear in photos What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Five Nights at Freddy's' movie coming to theaters, Peacock in October
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's' movie coming to theaters, Peacock in October
April 6 (UPI) -- "Five Nights at Freddy's," a horror film based on the video game franchise, will open in theaters and premiere on Peacock in October.
'Joker' sequel wraps filming; Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix appear in photos
Movies // 1 day ago
'Joker' sequel wraps filming; Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix appear in photos
April 6 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux" director Todd Phillips shared photos of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix after completing filming on the new movie.
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
Movies // 1 day ago
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
April 5 (UPI) -- "Migration," a new animated comedy from the "Despicable Me" studio Illumination, will open in theaters in December.
'Simulant' trailer: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster star in sci-fi thriller
Movies // 2 days ago
'Simulant' trailer: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster star in sci-fi thriller
April 5 (UPI) -- "Simulant," a new film starring Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu and Sam Worthington, opens in theaters in May.
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Movies // 2 days ago
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
LOS ANGELES, April 5 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck, Viola Davis and Matt Damon discuss how Michael Jordan influenced "Air" to include his parents.
Movie review: Jackie Chan horseplay energizes 'Ride On'
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: Jackie Chan horseplay energizes 'Ride On'
LOS ANGELES, April 5 (UPI) -- Jackie Chan's latest movie, "Ride On," in theaters Friday, addresses the issue of aging stuntmen but still provides plenty of Chan's signature action and comedy.
Movie review: 'Super Mario Bros.' does Nintendo right
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Super Mario Bros.' does Nintendo right
LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," in theaters Wednesday, is faithful to the classic Nintendo game with some fun homages to other video game favorites too.
'Ballerina': 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana de Armas to open in summer 2024
Movies // 2 days ago
'Ballerina': 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana de Armas to open in summer 2024
April 4 (UPI) -- "Ballerina," an action thriller film starring Ana de Armas, Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves and Lance Reddick, opens in theaters in 2024.
'Barbie' teaser trailer, posters feature Simu Liu, Dua Lipa
Movies // 2 days ago
'Barbie' teaser trailer, posters feature Simu Liu, Dua Lipa
April 4 (UPI) -- Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa and Emma Mackey will star with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the "Barbie" movie.
Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix
Movies // 2 days ago
Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix
SEOUL, April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean movie Kill Boksoon raced up the Netflix global charts on its opening Friday, according to streaming data tracking firm Flixpatrol. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Kristian Flores: 'School Spirits' fans drawn to Simon and Maddie's friendship
Kristian Flores: 'School Spirits' fans drawn to Simon and Maddie's friendship
Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix in new photos: 'My whole heart'
Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix in new photos: 'My whole heart'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement