April 7, 2023 / 9:50 AM

Star Wars celebration: Details on 'Acolyte,' 'Ahsoka,' 'Skeleton Crew,' 'Andor'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/7
Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson speak onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2022. Luna stars in "Andor" and Dawson stars in "Ahsoka." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson speak onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2022. Luna stars in "Andor" and Dawson stars in "Ahsoka." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Details on new additions to the Star Wars universe were announced at the 15th Star Wars Celebration at the ExCel Centre in London.

Among the big announcements was that Daisy Ridley will make her return to Star Wars. She'll star in at least three new films set in the time "15 years after events of the Rise of Skywalker," she said at the event.

Tony Gilroy who created Andor, the origin story for the Rebel Alliance, announced that the Disney+ series is expected to debut its second season on the streamer in August 2024. Stars Diego Luna and Andy Serkis joined him onstage for the reveal of a teaser trailer not yet released to the public.

"We know exactly where we're going so you know what you have to deliver," Gilroy told Deadline. "It was a decision born of survival, but it's been creatively potent. We're very pleased, it's good to know there's an ending coming."

Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo introduced the teaser trailer for Ahsoka, the Mandalorian spinoff where Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano a Jedi in exile. Mary Elizabeth Winstead was announced as the character Hera Syndulla.

"So often, I take pieces from a character, and then I inject so much of myself into things of my own experience and what I have to draw from," Dawson told Deadline in 2022. "But this is absolutely going in the other direction and she is so influencing me. It's just been so powerful to be on that journey."

Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Jodie Turner-Smith and Carrie-Anne Moss star in The Acolyte, a new original Star Wars series and a teaser was shown at the event. Series creator Leslye Headland says The Acolyte is set in the earliest time period for a show in the Star Wars live-action universe. She described it as a mix between Frozen and Kill Bill with the vision of Japanese director Akira Kurosawa thrown in. Emmy Award winner Lee Jung-jae also stars.

Jude Law plays a Jedi in Skeleton Crew, which covers a group of children who travel the galaxy. Law and Jon Favreau introduced a clip showing the children on spaceships and speeders. Cast members include Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter and Robert Timothy Smith, who Law introduced. Per the production, here's what is known: Though the plot has remained under wraps, the series is set in the time after Return of the Jedi reconstruction, the same time period as The Mandalorian. Show creators Jon Watts and Chris Ford were also behind Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was also shown at the Star Wars Celebration.

