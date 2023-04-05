Trending
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd comedy renewed for Season 2

By Annie Martin
1/4
Chris O'Dowd plays Dusty on "The Big Door Prize." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Chris O'Dowd plays Dusty on "The Big Door Prize." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The Big Door Prize will return for a second season on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the comedy series for Season 2.

The Big Door Prize is based on the M.O. Walsh novel of the same name. The series takes place in small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident's true life potential.

"Dusty Hubbard (Chris O'Dowd), a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, watches everyone around him reevaluated their life choices and ambitions -- based on the machine's printouts -- and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought," an official description reads.

Gabrielle Dennis, Damon Gupton, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara and Sammy Fourlas also star.

The Big Door Prize is created by David West Read. The series had a three-episode premiere last week, with new episodes released Wednesdays.

"We are so grateful to the audiences around the world who have already embraced the weird little hopes and dreams of our Deerfield residents, and we could not be more excited about where we plan to take them in season two," Read said. "Thanks to our partners at Apple TV+ and Skydance, we have an incredible opportunity to keep building the magic and mysteries of The Big Door Prize with this truly remarkable ensemble cast."

Production on Season 2 is underway.

