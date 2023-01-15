Advertisement
Jan. 15, 2023 / 7:40 PM / Updated at 8:11 PM

Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Coolidge, Giancarlo Esposito win Critics Choice Awards

By Karen Butler
Amanda Seyfried attends Critics' Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Coolidge, Giancarlo Esposito and RRR were early winners at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Seyfried earned the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie honor for The Dropout, Paul Walter Hauser picked up the statuette for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Black Bird, and Niecy Nash-Betts took home the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie trophy for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Jennifer Coolidge won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus and Giancarlo Esposito won for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Better Call Saul.

Henry Winkler won the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for Barry and Sheryl Lee Ralph earned the title of Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

RRR was voted Best Foreign Language Film.

The Critics Choice Association presents the prizes to honor achievements in movies and television.

Actress and comedian Chelsea Handler is hosting the event at the Fairmont Century Hotel. It is airing on The CW.

Everything Everywhere All at Once tops the film nominees with 14 nominations, including Best Picture, while Abbott Elementary leads the TV nominees with six nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

Singer and actress Janelle Monáe received the seventh annual See Her award.

