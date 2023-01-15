Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Coolidge, Giancarlo Esposito win Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Coolidge, Giancarlo Esposito and RRR were early winners at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Seyfried earned the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie honor for The Dropout, Paul Walter Hauser picked up the statuette for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Black Bird, and Niecy Nash-Betts took home the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie trophy for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.