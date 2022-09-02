Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 2, 2022 / 4:00 AM

What to stream Labor Day weekend: 'Rings of Power,' 'Rick and Morty'

By Justin Klawans
1/5
"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the long-awaited prequel series, begins streaming on Friday. Photo courtesy of HBO Max
"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the long-awaited prequel series, begins streaming on Friday. Photo courtesy of HBO Max

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Fantasy fans rejoice as the highly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series arrives on Amazon Prime, along with the premiere of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis on HBO Max, the new season of Rick and Morty on Hulu, and a trio of new series on Netflix.

Here are some of the film and television options that will be released on streaming platforms this Labor Day weekend.

Advertisement

Film

'Elvis' -- HBO Max

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, the biopic of the famed rock n' roll singer, hit theaters in June to massive acclaim and now Elvis will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday. The film stars Austin Butler in the title role, along with Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker. It has grossed nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

TV

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' -- Amazon Prime Video

The long-awaited prequel series to the Lord of the Rings franchise will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and will tell the story of Middle-earth thousands of years before the events of the films. The Rings of Power stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo and Morfydd Clark, the latter of whom recently told UPI, "The sets really come to life, all the costuming, all of the supporting actors who make up the tapestry of this world, was really amazing."

'Fakes' -- Netflix

A young adult comedy series streaming on Netflix on Friday, Fakes will follow two friends (Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong) as they accidentally create a crime syndicate selling fake IDs. The series, created by David Turko, will chronicle the girl's lives as they attempt to do damage control on their ID empire, taking them from downtown penthouses to behind bars. Richard Harmon also joins the cast in a starring role.

'Dated and Related' -- Netflix

A new reality show with a bizarre premise, Dated and Related premieres on Netflix on Friday. The series, one of a number of unique dating shows on Netflix's roster, follows pairs of siblings who are sent to live together in a luxury French villa, and attempt to find love under those circumstances. An official description from Netflix says, "Either way, it's going to be Awkward. As. Hell," and the trailer appears to confirm this.

Advertisement

'Little Women' -- Netflix

A Korean-language drama series loosely based on the popular 1868 novel of the same name, Little Women will hit Netflix on Saturday. The series depicts a trio of poverty-stricken sisters, just as in the book, but evolves the story to make it a modern-day thriller involving financial conspiracy. The show stars Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hu and Wi Ha-joon.

'Rick and Morty' Season 6 -- Adult Swim

One of the most beloved adult animated shows, Season 6 of Rick and Morty premieres Sunday night at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. Following the foibles of mad scientist Rick and his grandson Morty on their cross-dimensional adventures, the show quickly became a cult favorite. Co-creator Justin Roiland, a mainstay in animated features, provides the voices for both title characters. Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammar co-star in the series.

Read More

Peacock's 'The Resort' to premiere on NBC What to binge: 5 shows to watch while waiting for 'Manifest' S4 What to binge: 5 Mindy Kaling shows

Latest Headlines

'Mysterious Benedict Society' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 26
TV // 14 hours ago
'Mysterious Benedict Society' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 26
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "The Mysterious Benedict Society," a family series based on the Trenton Lee Stewart books, will return for a second season on Disney+ in October.
'Derry Girls' final season coming to Netflix in October
TV // 17 hours ago
'Derry Girls' final season coming to Netflix in October
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix will release the third and final season of the British comedy "Derry Girls" in October.
'The Morning Show': Tig Notaro to join Season 3
TV // 18 hours ago
'The Morning Show': Tig Notaro to join Season 3
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Tig Notaro will have a recurring role in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show."
'DWTS': Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess won't return as pros in Season 31
TV // 18 hours ago
'DWTS': Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess won't return as pros in Season 31
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess stepped away from "Dancing with the Stars" ahead of the show's move to Disney+.
Peter Mullan, Morven Christie land leads in ITV's 'Payback'
TV // 19 hours ago
Peter Mullan, Morven Christie land leads in ITV's 'Payback'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Ozark" actor Peter Mullan, "The Bay" star Morven Christie and "Line of Duty" alum Prasanna Puwanarajah have landed the lead roles in ITV's new crime thriller, "Payback."
Emily Blunt gunslings on horseback in 'The English' trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
Emily Blunt gunslings on horseback in 'The English' trailer
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC has released a trailer for Emily Blunt's upcoming western series "The English," along with giving the show a Nov. 10 release date.
Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker to star in Netflix's 'Boy Swallows Universe'
TV // 20 hours ago
Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker to star in Netflix's 'Boy Swallows Universe'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that production began this week in Australia on its adaptation of Trent Dalton's novel, "Boy Swallows Universe."
'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.' to premiere Sept. 22
TV // 20 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.' to premiere Sept. 22
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." Season 4 has announced a premiere date for Sept. 22, just one day after revealing a list of celebrity guest judges.
Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik exits 'House of Dragon'
TV // 21 hours ago
Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik exits 'House of Dragon'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Miguel Sapochnik has left his post as co-showrunner of HBO's new fantasy drama, "House of the Dragon."
'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances
TV // 21 hours ago
'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances
NEW YORK, Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" actor Daniel Dae Kim says "Pantheon," out today on AMC+, entertains as it asks big questions about the boundaries of technology.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hillary Clinton joins stars at Venice International Film Festival
Hillary Clinton joins stars at Venice International Film Festival
'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances
'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances
Famous birthdays for Sept. 1: Zendaya, Barry Gibb
Famous birthdays for Sept. 1: Zendaya, Barry Gibb
John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell
John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell
'DWTS': Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess won't return as pros in Season 31
'DWTS': Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess won't return as pros in Season 31
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement