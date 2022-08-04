'Dated and Related' teaser: Siblings search for love in Netflix series

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Dated and Related.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the dating reality show Thursday.

Dated and Related features pairs of siblings searching for love side-by-side as they live together at luxury villa in the South of France.

The trailer teases romance and awkward moments to come.

"Will they be each other's ultimate wingman, or scuttle their siblings' plans completely? Either way, it's going to be Awkward. As. Hell," an official description reads.

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 star Melinda Berry will host the 10-episode series.

Dated and Related premieres Sept. 2 on Netflix.

Netflix's other dating reality shows include The Ultimatum and Love is Blind, which was renewed through Season 5 in March.