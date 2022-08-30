Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 30, 2022 / 3:00 AM

'Rings of Power' star Morfydd Clark: Tolkien heroines are powerful, significant

By Karen Butler
1/5
Morfydd Clark arrives on the red carpet at "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power" New York screening at Lincoln Center on August 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4cf29e6f2ecf4f784887cea7a43b8bbe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Morfydd Clark arrives on the red carpet at "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power" New York screening at Lincoln Center on August 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NEW YORK, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Morfydd Clark says it has been satisfying work to play the royal elf Galadriel as a courageous warrior at the center of the adventure in The Rings of Power, a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

"Tolkien had huge respect for all of the women he [created], so every woman who is in his legendarium is powerful and significant," Clark told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"To get to explore that and put that out there visually has been amazing. She is a character that has been so beloved, and to work through her becoming who we know her to be has been really special."

Galadriel is an ethereal creature Clark described as older than the moon and more powerful than most people in Middle-earth.

"It's so much fun to be a part of a fantasy. I loved the idea of magic and myth. It's just a dream come true," the actress said.

Advertisement

Premiering Friday on Prime Video, the series co-stars stars Charlie Vickers, Maxim Baldry,Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Ema Horvath, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Leon Wadham, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Nazanin Boniadi, Owain Arthur, Robert Aramayo and Tyroe Muhafidin.

The epic is set thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit in the magical land in which heroes -- both mortals and beings with extraordinary powers -- are called upon to confront the re-emergence of evil after a long period of peace.

Vickers thinks there is a lot in the story to which the viewers can relate.

"I don't think Tolkien wrote good versus evil in strict terms," he said.

"It's a big theme in his stories, but I think there is a lot of gray area of good people doing bad things and bad people doing things they believe are for the good of the world or the good of the other people around them," he added. "People operate in the shadows and things emerge as the season progresses. The darkness is rising."

Clark said she appreciates the emphasis of mercy in a lot of Tolkien's work, adding, "I find that really kind of touching."

Advertisement

Baldry agreed, saying, "I would just echo what these guys have said, but there are also two other themes I think are important as well -- hope and despair."

He added: "There is a lot of optimism in Tolkien, and when I watch the films or read the books, there is a sense of enlightenment that comes with it. Whatever you are feeling, there's an answer in there. I think that's what's so magical about the worlds he's created. There is a sense of hope, a light at the end of the tunnel."

Vickers said he didn't know much about his human character at first, but was eager to join the world Tolkien created.

"I arrived in New Zealand, and I learned more about the character. There are some really interesting things within Halbrand," he said. "He's very conflicted, and he feels a sense of destiny and responsibility that he is trying to leave behind and running away from."

Baldry plays the human Isildur, and commented that "When I found out I was playing Isildur, a pivotal character in the Tolkien universe, I was giddy, and my inner child was jumping up and down.

"He's a sailor in the beginning of the season. We see him traverse the world of being a guy on the cusp of adulthood. He's a shadow of my father."

Advertisement

The stars admitted they feel a tremendous sense of duty to honor the legacy of Tolkien's tales and please the millions of admirers who grew up reading them and loving the movies they inspired.

"We are joining as fans, and now we are even bigger fans and people who are really a part of the Tolkien community," Vickers said. "I feel a sense of responsibility telling the story the right way and doing real Tolkien fans proud."

Clark said she was relieved when the cast and a trailer for the show received a warm reception at San Diego Comic Con.

"We met so many people who are so knowledgeable and lots of people who have actually guided us through our research," she said. "I felt really lucky to be a part of a fandom like that."

The actress praised director J.A. Boyana for creating such an exquisite piece of art that even she felt swept away as a viewer of the first two episodes, complete with visual effects and music by Howard Shore and Bear McCreary.

Baldry said it was an emotional experience for the cast to see for the first time scenes and storylines of which they weren't a part.

Advertisement

"The music connected everything, bound it altogether. It was special," he said.

"It's so much more beautiful than my little mind who just pretends to be people could imagine," Clark quipped.

"We worked with over 1,000 members of the crew in New Zealand, and to see the lighting give such magic to it. The sets really come to life, all the costuming, all of the supporting actors who make up the tapestry of this world, was really amazing."

Benjamin Walker, Awkwafina attend 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' screening in NYC

Benjamin Walker attends a screening of Amazon's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" at the Lincoln Center in New York City on August 23, 2022. Walker stars as High King Gil-galad. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt: 'Sprung' is a hopeful COVID comedy Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2 Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending, it's time to look cute again

Latest Headlines

'The Kardashians' trailer teases 'insanity' in Season 2
TV // 14 hours ago
'The Kardashians' trailer teases 'insanity' in Season 2
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will return in "The Kardashians" Season 2 on Hulu.
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
TV // 16 hours ago
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix celebrated its 25th birthday on Monday. Here are the platform's 10 most-streamed series to date.
'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in Baltimore after shooting threat
TV // 18 hours ago
'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in Baltimore after shooting threat
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Filming on the Natalie Portman-led series "Lady in the Lake" was paused in Baltimore following a shooting threat.
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
TV // 19 hours ago
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Fan favorites Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi have been crowned the winners of "Love Island USA" Season 4.
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount Network released the first teaser for Season 5 of its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," on Sunday night.
'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the sci-fi drama "Manifest" is set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 4.
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
TV // 2 days ago
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its comedy, "Blockbuster," a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3.
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'
TV // 2 days ago
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- "Extras" and "Agatha Raisin" actress Ashley Jensen is set to star in the BBC adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel, "Mayflies."
No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix isn't renewing its action-horror series, "Resident Evil," for a second season.
Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres
TV // 3 days ago
Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that it will be launching a virtual documentary showcase that will feature a number of original TV titles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
Kelsea Ballerini, husband Morgan Evans to divorce
Kelsea Ballerini, husband Morgan Evans to divorce
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement