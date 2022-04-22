Trending
April 22, 2022 / 1:02 PM

ATX TV Festival adds 'Station Eleven,' 'Tom Swift' panels

By Annie Martin
ATX TV Festival adds 'Station Eleven,' 'Tom Swift' panels
Mackenzie Davis plays Kirsten Raymonde on the HBO series "Station Eleven." The show's creative team will attend a panel at the ATX TV Festival in June. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- The ATX TV Festival has added more programming for its 2022 event.

Organizers said in a press release Thursday that the festival will feature panels with the creative teams for the HBO series Station Eleven and The CW's Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift.

Station Eleven creator, showrunner and executive producer Patrick Somerville will attend the event with production designer Ruth Ammon, casting director Jeanie Bacharach, music supervisor Liza Richardson, costume designer Helen Huang and cinematographer Steve Cosens.

The team will discuss the creative and logistical process of bringing Station Eleven to life, from pre-production to post-production on screen. The post-apocalyptic series is based on the Emily St. John Mandel novel of the same name.

Tom Swift will also have a panel and a special screening. The new series follows brilliant inventor Tom Swift (Tian Richards), whose world is shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena.

The CW will present an early look at Episode 2 of Tom Swift, with cast and creatives for the panel yet to be announced.

In addition, Peter Krause will join the previously announced Parenthood reunion panel. Krause played Adam Braverman on Parenthood, which had a six-season run on NBC from 2010 to 2015.

The ATX TV Festival will also feature the premiere of Baron and Toluca, a new, crowdfunded pilot from Roswell co-stars Majandra Delfino and Brendan Fehr.

Baron and Toluca is described as a "spiritual successor" to Roswell that follows exes Jake Baron (Fehr) and Toluca Mendez (Delfino) as they try to unravel a paranormal mystery in New Mexico that threatens to kill them both.

The festival will feature a screening of the premiere and a conversation with Delfino, Fehr and fellow cast members Arthur Martinez, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Micah Fowler and David Walton.

The ATX TV Festival will take place June 2-5 in Austin, Texas. The event will also feature Justified and Scrubs reunion panels.

